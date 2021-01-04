One dead, 15K families affected by floods in north Negros

By Nanette Guadalquiver

BACOLOD CITY – At least one person died while almost 15,000 families were affected by flash floods caused by heavy rains in four localities in northern Negros Occidental early morning on Jan. 1.

Data released by the Negros Occidental Provincial Command Center on Saturday night showed that floods were monitored in cities of Victorias, Silay and Talisay, and E.B. Magalona town, all located in the third district.

The fatality was reported in Victorias City, but there were no details yet on the identity of the person. In said city, some 8,976 families in 17 barangays experienced flooding in the early hours on Friday.

A total of 37 houses were washed out or totally damaged, while 127 others were partially damaged.

In Silay City, floods were reported in 13 villages, affecting 2,114 individuals from 706 families.

Some five houses were listed as partially damaged, and about 100 heads of livestock were also affected.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, there were no more evacuees and all roads were already passable in Silay.

In neighboring Talisay City, just north of Bacolod, about 3,990 families in 12 barangays were affected by floods.

According to the report, 17 houses were totally damaged while 31 were partially damaged.

In Barangay Zone 3, a pump boat was destroyed while three others were damaged, and the concrete wall of Inocencio V. Ferrer School of Fisheries also collapsed.

As of Saturday afternoon, the floodwaters subsided and all those who sought shelter already left the evacuation centers in Talisay.

In E.B. Magalona, several villages were also hit by floods, affecting more than 1,200 families.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office distributed food assistance, including rice, sardines and bottled water to affected families in Talisay and E.B. Magalona.*** (PNA)***