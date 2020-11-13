OCHA Responses to tropical cyclones in Asia Pacific (13 November 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since early October, a series of tropical cyclones have devastated areas of the Philippines, Viet Nam, Cambodia, and Lao PDR. In total, 32.5 million people have been affected, with more than 2.7 million people in Philippines, Viet Nam, and Cambodia in urgent need of assistance. Houses have been damaged or destroyed by floods, storm surges, high velocity winds, landslides, and volcanic mudflows, forcing the evacuation of millions of people. Health facilities, water and sanitation systems, and schools have been damaged. Crops, livestock, fishing boats, and other sources of livelihood have been swept away.

The most vulnerable communities affected by this year’s severe cyclone season had already been hit hard by the wide-reaching socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19. Disaster-affected people urgently need water, sanitation, and access to health care, particularly against the backdrop of COVID-19. They also need shelter, food, education, and protection assistance, especially for those in evacuation centers, and support to help rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

Across all three countries, the UN and humanitarian partners are working to support Government responses and are calling for US$95 million to assist 674,000 people in most acute need.