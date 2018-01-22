OCHA Flash Update No.1 Philippines | Mayon Volcano Eruption, 22 January 2018

Dear colleagues,

This is an OCHA Flash Update No.1 on the Mayon Volcano Eruption.

Situation Overview

On 22 January, alert level-4 (hazardous eruption imminent) was raised over Mayon Volcano. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised the alert level after a 10 km high ash column spewed out of the volcano at around 12:45 pm. Alert level-3 (increased tendency to hazardous eruption) has been in effect since 14 January. Sulfur dioxide gas emission was measured at an average of 689 tonnes/day on January 21, 2018.

Mayon Volcano, located in Albay province 300 km southeast of Manila has been showing high levels of unrest since 13 January, when a phreatic eruption ejected ash and sulphur fumes accompanied by rumbling sounds. On 15 January, two eruptions caused the collapse of the lava dome that produced rock falls and small-volume pyroclastic flows.

The danger zone has been extended to an 8 km radius, up from a previous 7 km where local authorities were advised to prevent any human activity due to the danger of rockfalls, landslides and sudden explosions or dome collapse that may generate hazardous volcanic flows. Civil aviation authorities are also advising pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit. Aside from the eruption danger, lahar or mudflow is a threat especially during heavy rains, which have been reported in the region, according to a PHIVOLCS press briefing on 22 January.

Government response and humanitarian coordination

As of 22 January, 7,900 families (30,000 people) have evacuated from seven Albay municipalities and are temporarily sheltered in 27 evacuations centres or are being hosted by relatives and friends. The number of evacuees is expected to increase as local governments are currently evacuating villages within the extended eight-kilometer danger zone, including residents from Legazpi City who returned to their places of origin last week. Local authorities are leading the disaster response. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 5 field office, together with provincial and municipal governments, are tending to the needs of the displaced. Local government officials, with support from the Philippine Red Cross, have distributed face masks to residents in the affected areas due to the ash fall.

Provincial officials briefed the national government on 18 January regarding the status of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the ongoing response of local government units. The provincial government of Albay is planning for a month-long response that will seek to serve the needs of the displaced. Local officials are concerned that the funds will not sustain the month-long relief operations for nearly 30,000 IDPs and have requested for food, WASH and non-food items, and temporary learning spaces from the national government and partners.

OCHA has fielded a team to Legazpi City, Albay to assist local authorities and assess needs. The Philippine Red Cross have set up first aid stations and welfare desks to provide psychosocial support to affected individuals. International and local humanitarian actors are currently monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide relief assistance.

The next Flash Update will be issued as soon as more information is available.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Bidder, Head of Office, bidder@un.org, Mobile: +63-917-524-2928 Gina Maramag, Public Information Officer, maramag@