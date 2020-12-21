OCD warns of possible strong storms at year end

By Lyndon Plantilla

QUEZON CITY, Dec. 19 (PIA) -- Regional agencies, local governments units and residents of Mimaropa must prepare for every typhoon entering Mimaropa towards the end of the year, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Mimaropa said on Friday.

During yesterday’s Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment Meeting for Tropical Depression (TD) Vicky, Civil Defense Assistant Regional Director Nieves Bonifacio recalled typhoons in November and December such as Nina (December 25, 2016) and Vinta (December 22, 2017) were devastating.”

DOST Pagasa said 2020’s November- December and 2021’s January are the peak months for the ongoing La Nina Phenomena.

Aside from Trophical Depression (TD) Vicky, the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) and the tail end of a cold are causing thick cloud formation in Mimaropa that are sending over the region this weekend.

While Vicky is expected to sustain its classification throughout its passage in the country, DOST Pagasa said the TD can still do damages on houses made of light materials, rice crops at the flowering stages, topple banana trees and break branches and twigs.

TD Vicky is forecasted to hit the Roxas-Taytay area affecting Northern-Central Palawan and surrounding municipalities later in the afternoon or evening as of this writing.

As of 1 pm, the center of TD Vicky was estimated based on all available data at 185 km East Southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan. It is moving westward at 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is effect over the towns of Calamianes, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon,Sofronio Espanola and Kalayaan Island.

For fisherfolks and boat operators, this means fishing or sailing are not allowed in these areas under the current situation.

In preparation for TD Vicky, the operation centers of PDRRMO Palawan, PDRRMO Marinduque, WESCOM and Philippine Coast Guard Palawan are up and the assets including quick reaction teams are available for deployment.

PDRRMO Oriental Mindoro reported engineering solutions have already been in placed in the rivers that caused the recent flooding in Victoria and Naujan towns.

For its part, the DSWD Field Office Mimaropa reported some 1,722 family food packs (FFPs) are available in their regional warehouse, 9,064 FFPs in their warehouse in Palawan and 12,239 in separate warehouses in the Mindoro Provinces, Romblon and Marinduque.

They have also more than P18 million worth of standby funds, food and non-items.

The Department of Health-Center for Health and Development (DOH-CHD)-Mimaropa, on the other hand, has prepositioned medical supplies in their offices in all provinces and ensured the operability of hospitals during inclement weathers.

They are coordinating with the Coastguard for the transport of additional medicines and medical supplies. (LP/PIAMIMAROPA)