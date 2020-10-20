OCD turns over financial aid to 12 Ifugao typhoon-affected families

By Marcelo B. Lihgawon

LAGAWE, Ifugao, Oct. 19 (PIA) - - Twelve families affected by typhoon “Ompong” in the municipalities of Mayaoyao and Tinoc received financial assistance from the government through the Office of the Civil Defense – Cordillera Administrative Region (OCD-CAR).

OCD-CAR Director Albert Mogol personally turned-over the check worth Php65, 000.00 each as shelter assistance to some of the beneficiaries who attended the ground breaking of the multi-purpose sports complex in this town recently, Personnel of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office delivered checks to the other beneficiaries.

Mogol explained that the financial assistance came from donations of the People’s Republic of China and South Korea as part of the continuing partnership and cooperation among these countries towards community resiliency.

The financial assistance is top of the continuing rehabilitation and recovery program being implemented by the Philippine government through the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council,” he said.

Mogol hopes that the assistance will contribute to making the Philippines and the region disaster -resilient. (JDP/MBL- PIA CAR, Ifugao)