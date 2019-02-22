OCD-6 opens evacuation center in San Carlos City

By Lorenzo O. Lambatin, Jr.

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Feb. 22 (PIA) --The Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) 6 recently opened its second evacuation center in the province located at Margarita Village, Baragay. II, San Carlos City.

The center has a funding allocation of P34.69 million by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) under the OCD through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), a press release from the city government said.

It consists of an infirmary, pharmacy, kitchen, breastfeeding area, gas storage, restrooms, among others, in a 3,000-square meter lot and is capable of accommodating 33 families or about 130 individuals.

Director Jose Roberto Nuñez of OCD-6, with representatives from other agencies, turned over the facility to San Carlos City Mayor Gerardo Valmayor Jr. and Vice Mayor Renato Gustilo.

Nuñez hopes that San Carlos will ensure the proper maintenance of the facilities and all equipment donated for the improvement of the center should be properly stored in safe areas for use in future event.

“We also expect you to ensure the availability of security personnel to immediately respond to protection threats and abuses of our evacuees and other vital resources you could impart for a safe and resilient home of our evacuees,” Nuñez added.

For his part, Valmayor assured the center's proper use and maintenance and to allocate funds to complete all the necessary equipment.

San Carlos City Information Officer Noel Mondragon said prior to the opening of the evacuation center, calamity victims use schools as temporary shelters while some are housed in gymnasiums.

With the opening of the new facility, classes will no longer be disrupted when calamity strikes and people seeking help can now be better attended and are safer, he added.

Flooding is a recurring concern in San Carlos City and the barangays that are high risk for flooding include Barangays 1, 5, 6, Palampas, Punao, Guadalupe and Buluangan.

Representatives of the San Carlos, OCD, DPWH, Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) signed a memorandum of agreement specifying the roles and responsibilities of the concerned agencies in the implementation, operation and maintenance of the evacuation center.

Last year, the first regional evacuation center in Bago City, Negros Occidental was inaugurated and about nine more centers are expected to rise in the different areas of the region. (JBG/Lljr-PIA6)