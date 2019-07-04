OCD 1 lists assets of RDRRMC member-agencies for disaster response

By Freddie G. Lazaro

SAN FERNANDO CITY, July 4 (PIA) - The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Region 1 has listed the assets of the member-agencies of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) ready for response to disaster-affected areas in the Ilocos.

On the regional Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) to the possible effects of Tropical Depression Egay (TD Egay) on July 1, OCD Region 1 Director Melchito Castro said that he initiated the listing of the assets needed for disaster operations as part of the proactive preparation in case a calamity will occur.

Although TD Egay didn’t make a landfall in Northern Luzon areas, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astonomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecasted that the typhoon has strengthened the southwest monsoon that will bring heavy rainfall in the Ilocos provinces and other areas in Luzon.

Castro warned that this heavy rainfall will cause flooding in the low-lying areas or near the riverbanks, and landslides.

“The barangay officials and residents should always be vigilant in monitoring the areas susceptible to floodings and landslides to anticipate any untoward incident,” he said.

During the meeting, representatives of the Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Education, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard and La Union Provincial DRRM Office had assured the availability of their equipment for disaster response.

Director Castro reminded the representative of the RDRRMC 1 member-agencies to check-in or register the members of their response team and their equipment to his office before they will conduct rescue or extend assistance to the requesting severely disaster-affected local government units (LGUs).

He told the Philippine Information Agency-Region 1 to continue the redundant and intensified publication of the weather advisories using the quad media: print, broadcast, television and social media for massive information dissemination.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Region 1 reported that their agency has prepositioned 7,875 food packs in its five warehouses in the region in preparation for the effect of TD Egay with a total amount of P2,835,000.

The food packs were prepositioned in the following warehouses: DSWD Field Office 1 Warehouse B, Biday, City of San Fernando, La Union; Santa Barbara Satellite Warehouse, Maningding, Sta. Barbara, Pangasinan; Pangasinan Police Provincial Office, Lingayen, Pangasinan; Pangasinan’s 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, Barangay Rueca Ramos, Tayug, Pangasinan; and Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office, Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

The DSWD Field Office 1 has a quick response fund for disaster operation in the region with an amount of P2,379,275.

Castro said that the manual for the Operation LISTO Protocols of the Department of the Interior and Local Government is presently distributed to all LGUs to establish the critical preparedness actions during disasters. (AMB/FGL, PIA 1)