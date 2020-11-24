NV reports P551-M initial damages of typhoon 'Ulysses'

By Benjamin Moses Ebreo

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya, Nov. 24 (PIA) - - - The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) here has reported an initial worth of damages by typhoon 'Ulysses' to more than P551 million.

Robert Corpuz, PDRRM officer said severe rains of typhoon 'Ulysses' also killed 10 persons at barangay Runruno in Quezon town when a 45-slope mountain triggered a landslide and buried houses below the geo-hazard area and injuring two others.

Police officials said the fatalities are mostly illegal settlers from the provinces of Quirino and Ifugao.

"We expect the cost of damages to rise considering that we are still receiving other reports from MDRRMOs in our province," Corpuz said.

The initial report of damages came from Agriculture with P186,691,239, Livestock with P6,598,500, Infrastructure with P347,445,000, Schools with P 9,900,000 and Irrigation with P 63,057,000.

The provincial government, MLGU of Quezon and FCF Minerals Corporation also gave P25,000.00, P10,000.00 and P15,000.00 respectively as assistance to the relatives of landslide victims in Runruno. (MDCT/BME//PIA 2-Nueva Vizcaya