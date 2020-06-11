NV PLGU helps pest-infested corn farmers

By Benjamin Moses M. Ebreo

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya, June 10 (PIA) - The provincial government in partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA) is giving out assistance to help corn farmers who were affected by the Fall Army Worm (FAW).

FAW is an invasive moth that prefers to eat maize specifically the hybrid and open-pollinated varieties of corn.

Alexander Domingo, provincial agriculturist said they are now coordinating with the Municipal Agriculture Offices (MAOs) of the affected corn-producing towns of Bagabag, Bayombong, Diadi, Villaverde and Quezon for the continuing assistance to rid the farms of FAW.

"We have distributed insecticides and bio-control agents by the DA - Regional Crop Protection Center to Villaverde already since they were the first to report the FAW infestation. Other towns will also be given assistance," he said.

The provincial govenment provides assistance to corn farmers through the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO). Domingo added that in Villaverde town alone, 3 boxes or 36 liters of insecticides were distributed to 81 corn farmers of barangays Bintawan Sur and Bintawan Norte including bio-control agents provided by the DA

He said the FAW infestation started in Villaverde which affected 90 hectares out of its 384-hectare corn plantation.

Villaverde farmers and agriculture experts from the PLGU, DA and MLGUs earlier conducted a massive spraying control of 72 hectare corn area in Villaverde.(MDCT/BME/PIA 2-Nueva Vizcaya)