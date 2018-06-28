28 Jun 2018

NSED 2018 capacitates LGUs in disaster preparedness

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original

April Al Ian T. Jacob

LANAO DEL NORTE, June 21 (PIA)— Some 1,500 community members in Tubod, Lanao del Norte participated in the 2nd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) on June 21, 2018 to learn how to respond to earthquake disaster.

Regional Director Rosauro Arnel Q. Gonzales, Jr. of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region 10 said the municipality of Tubod has been chosen because of the fault lines found in the place.

“The drill is aimed at gaining confidence of the community from the local government units for its capabilities to face earthquake disaster,” he said.

NSED was accorded with an Incident Command System (ICS) spearheaded by the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) Region 10.

Gonzales said ICS is an on-scene incident management mechanism adopted and integrated by the Government of the Philippines through its DRRMCs.

The drill execution started with a ceremonial pressing of alarm buttons by Mayor Leoncio C. Bagol of the host town, along with Director Gonzales, and representatives from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, and Bureau of Fire Protection, for 60 seconds echoed by sirens and alarms signalling the drill.

Bagol said the activity aims to make the public be prepared for disasters that might come.

The “Duck, Cover, Hold” drill would develop the skills and mindset of the people on what to do during earthquakes, said Gonzales.

It was also injected and showed during the drill how the government reacted with their disaster management operations and its incident command post as part of the disaster response.

The Response Clusters have been emphasized during the drill with eleven scenarios.

The cluster provides resources that the community might need.

As the drill was completed, evaluators from various government agencies gave their observations and evaluation.

This year’s NSED tagline is "Bida Ang Handa." (PIA-10 LDN)

