Philippines
Note to correspondents - in response to questions on the Philippines
New York
In response to questions about the temporary ceasefire announcement in the Philippines, the Spokesman had the following to say:
We welcome the temporary ceasefire announced by the Communist Party of the Philippines with the Government of the Philippines on 24 March following the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire to facilitate the global response to COVID-19.
The Secretary-General encourages the parties to reach a lasting political solution and end this longstanding conflict. The Secretary-General also hopes that this will serve as an example across the world to silence the guns and come together as we face the global threat of COVID-19.
Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General