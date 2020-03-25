Philippines

Note to correspondents - in response to questions on the Philippines

Source
Published
Origin
View original

New York

In response to questions about the temporary ceasefire announcement in the Philippines, the Spokesman had the following to say:

We welcome the temporary ceasefire announced by the Communist Party of the Philippines with the Government of the Philippines on 24 March following the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire to facilitate the global response to COVID-19.

The Secretary-General encourages the parties to reach a lasting political solution and end this longstanding conflict. The Secretary-General also hopes that this will serve as an example across the world to silence the guns and come together as we face the global threat of COVID-19.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

Related Content