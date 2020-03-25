Note to correspondents - in response to questions on the Philippines

New York

In response to questions about the temporary ceasefire announcement in the Philippines, the Spokesman had the following to say:

We welcome the temporary ceasefire announced by the Communist Party of the Philippines with the Government of the Philippines on 24 March following the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire to facilitate the global response to COVID-19.

The Secretary-General encourages the parties to reach a lasting political solution and end this longstanding conflict. The Secretary-General also hopes that this will serve as an example across the world to silence the guns and come together as we face the global threat of COVID-19.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General