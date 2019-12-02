NorSamar LMP steps up efforts to vanish insurgency

By PIA-8

Published on November 29, 2019

TACLOBAN CITY, Nov. 28 (PIA) -- The League of Municipalities of the Philippines, Northern Samar Chapter commits to spearhead several initiatives to end local insurgency in Northern Samar.

The commitment was done during the November 21 meeting at Dencio's Place, Brgy Dalakit, Catarman, Northern Samar, after the mayors were briefed by the 803rd Infantry Brigade led by Col. Zosimo Oliveros, on the peace and order situation in the province.

Led by LMP Northern Samar President Mayor Galahad Vicencio of Catubig, the mayors unanimously resolved to post tarpaulins declaring the CPP-NPA-NDF and its Front Organizations persona non-grata.

Todate, 21 out of 24 municipalities of Northern Samar have already passed resolutions declaring the CTGs persona non-grata in their respective municipalities.

Also, there are 21 out of 24 municipalities that have already organized their Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

“The three other municipalities, Capul, San Antonio and San Vicente, are unaffected island municipalities,” Col. Olivares said.

He added, however, that the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Northern Samar intends to organize MTF-ELCAC in these town before the year ends.

The Northern Samar mayors will also convince the different schools, colleges and universities within their jurisdiction to declare the CPP-NPA-NDF and its Front Organizations as persona non-grata to stop CNT recruitment of young people.

Moreover, the Northern Samar LGEs will organize a Municipal Peace Panel in their respective areas to initiate localize peace negotiation with the CPP-NPA Terrorists to abandon their armed struggle. (PIA-8)