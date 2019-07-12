NorMin command, control center site breaks ground

By DILG 10

Published on July 11, 2019

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, July 8 -- Construction of the Government Command and Control Center at Lumbia Airport here will soon kick off after the groundbreaking ceremony and laying of time capsule was done on July 4, 2019.

The event was was attended by National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Chairman Secretary Delfin Lorenzana together with other involved agencies.

The facility worth P77 million is seen to effectively coordinate disaster preparedness and response measures and monitor disasters that will occur in Northern Mindanao as well as control equipment and manpower sources that will be deployed during calamities.

It is designed to effectively and efficiently carry out communications, warning signals, emergency transportation, evacuation, rescue, health and rehabilitation, public education, and other auxiliary services.

This is to ensure the protection and welfare of the people during disasters and emergencies.

Office of Civil Defense 10 Regional Director Rosauro Arnel Q. Gonzales and Department of the Interior and Local Government 10 Regional Director Arnel M. Agabe said partner agencies are stepping up their efforts when it comes to disaster preparedness measures.

“We place our focus to the most vulnerable barangays in our local government units, which we consider as high-risk areas,” said Agabe.

With this, we gear up in being more proactive in our approaches to strategically come up with appropriate mitigation, preparedness, response, actions and plans, he added.

Construction of the alternate Government Command and Control Center for Mindanao is funded under General Appropriation Act (GAA) 2019.

It involves the construction of three-storey multi-purpose building, including the state-of-the-art operational center and situational analysis and communication virtual room, and conference room that can accommodate up to 30 persons.

With a lot area of 1,284.122 sq.m., said project is one of the slated significant projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). (DILG10/PIA10)