Non-Muslim, Muslim volunteers distribute Ramadan food packs to war-torn Marawi City

By Maryann ‘Mai’ Zamora, Islamic Relief Philippines

Marawi City - Non-Muslim and Muslim volunteers from neighboring cities of war-torn Marawi City, came together to assist Islamic Relief Philippines, a faith inspired international humanitarian and development organization, in providing halal-certified Ramadan food packs to Marawi crisis-affected families.

Over 15,000 people in Marawi City and Maguindanao province, both are located in Mindanao that has been known with highest poverty incidence rate in the county, have been reached by Islamic Relief Philippines with the help of volunteers.

Volunteers from a variety of backgrounds came together to help their fellow citizens during the month of Ramadan. Kristie Sapanpan, a non-Muslim volunteer from Cagayan de Oro City took a day off her from her regular job to spend assist with the distributions.

She said: It’s not about religion or cultural differences. It’s about community. We want them to feel that we are with them especially in their holy month of Ramadan.

Sapanban is one of more than 20 volunteers who travelled to Marawi City from the neighboring cities of Cagayan de Oro , Cotabato and Kidapawan to help distribute food to the internally displaced people.

The volunteers came from all walks of life, some were government employees, others were from business sectors, and other worked for corporations.

Each food pack contains 15 kilos of rice, 500 grams of halal-certified salt, 500 grams of halal-certified mongo beans, 2 litres oil and 3 cans of halal-certified sardines and 3 cans of halal-certified corned beef.

Leah Bugtay, Islamic Relief Programme Coordinator, stated that food packs are expected to last seven days for a family of five. “The Ramadan food packs are provided to most vulnerable families for them to concentrate on their prayers and worry less for food during suhoor and iftar,” she says.

She added: In Marawi City, the aid is not only given to the displaced people but also with the families hosting the displaced in their community. The host families have been helping these families for quite some time now and we understand that they have limitations too.

Around 77,170 families or 353,921 persons were displaced after armed group laid siege on Marawi City on 23 May 2017. The conflict between the armed group and the government troops lasted for five months. Over 27,000 individuals are yet to return to the 24 most affected communities of the city.

In Maguindanao, non-Muslim neighbors such as the Teduray, one of the major indigenous, also received the food packs.

Bugtay said: Ramadan food packs were also given to non-Muslim communities if they are vulnerable. A Hadith says that a person is not a believer who eats one’s fill while his/her neighbor is hungry. It does not say the religion of the neighbour.

Islamic Relief Philippines has been providing food packs to vulnerable people every year, particularly those who have a family member with disability, elderly, pregnant and lactating woman, orphan child or children under 5 years old, and headed by female in select areas in Mindanao.

Ramadan food packs distributed in Marawi are funded by Maybank Islamic Malaysia.