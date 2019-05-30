NolCom turns over multi-purpose shelter for fishers, troops

By Mark Djeron C. Tumabao

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, May 29 (PIA) – To boost the Philippines’ maritime entitlements within its sovereign territory and promote safety of life at sea in the northernmost areas of the country, the Northern Luzon Command (NolCom) turned over a single-storey concrete facility in the northernmost uninhabited island of Batanes to the local government on Monday (May 27).

The multi-purpose shelter for fishers and troops in Mavulis Island will primarily serve as a fishermen’s shelter during bad weather.

The surrounding waters in its area are rich in resources frequented by local fishers from the municipality of Itbayat.

Northern Luzon Command chief Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, during the turn over ceremony said, the shelter is meant to support the fishermen of Batanes in their livelihood at the same time, promote safety of life at sea (SOLAS).

The amenities of the shelter include a common room that can accommodate 16 persons, a dining area, kitchen, lounge, and comfort room. Aside from the fishermen’s shelter, fish dryers that may also serve as a helipad.

The military men could also use it as a temporary shelter if needed for humanitarian missions, search and rescue, and invoking innocent passage of the crucial sea lane.

Department of National Defense Undersecretary Ricardo A. David Jr who was the occasion's guest of honor and speaker said the shelter, also known as the Mavulis Project, is a gesture of shared resources from various stakeholders.

“This is AFP's gesture of support and manifestation of our commitment to the Filipino fishermen," David said.

The turnover ceremony was attended by the military, law enforcement personnel, local government and other stakeholders.

Lt. Gen. Salamat extended his gratitude to all the partners and stakeholders who, in one way or another, helped to ensure the completion of this project.

“I would like to recognize and extend our heartfelt thanks to the local government and community of Batanes as well as our partners and other stakeholders for their significant contribution in making this project a reality that would greatly benefit our fishermen as well as provide maritime protection for our internal waters,” LtGen Salamat said,

“I know it was a difficult task to execute but with the collaborative efforts of everyone, we were able to achieve another significant milestone for our country and the Filipino people,” Salamat added.

Salamat said that the construction was delayed three times since it started in June last year due to challenging weather and sea state conditions.

Mavulis Island is located more than 280 kilometers off the northern coast of Luzon mainland and less than 150 kilometers from the southern tip of Taiwan. (MDCT/With reports from Maj. Ericson C Bulosan (INF), PA/PIA-2)