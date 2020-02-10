NOLCOM, private institution provide aid to Taal eruption victims

By Trixie Joy B. Manalili

CAMP AQUINO, Tarlac City, Feb. 6 (PIA) -- Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), through 1st Civil Relations Group, and Central Luzon Doctors’ Hospital Educational Institution, Inc. donated Thursday relief goods to the victims of Taal volcano eruption.

“Since the start of the calamity, we have prepared our troops and readied our logistics assets for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations in Taal Volcano eruption affected areas. All military conveyance and equipment are ready for use in any case the need arises,” NOLCOM Commander Lieutenant General Ramiro Manuel Rey said.

Two military trucks delivered the relief items composed of 291 relief bags filled with assorted goods, bottled water and six large boxes of assorted clothes. A number of those relief items likewise came from Laking Tarlac, an online community group.

Each relief bag, which will be distributed to the displaced families, contains rice, noodles, biscuits, canned goods, shampoo, bath soap, detergent soap, sanitary napkin, face towel, toothbrush and toothpaste.

“As part of our duty to serve, our troops, as well our capabilities, are ready to support in immediately extending aid to the affected victims. NOLCOM is always ready to collaborate with the local government units, non-government organizations and other concerned stakeholders in extending necessary support and assistance not only here in our area of responsibility but also in areas that will be needing our help,” Rey added. (CLJD/TJBM-PIA 3)