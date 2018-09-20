No slowdown of Philippine Red Cross’ Ompong relief, rescue operations

Even though Typhoon Ompong has left the country, the Philippine Red Cross remained on the ground to rescue and provide relief to communities devastated by the typhoon’s path.

Richard Gordon, chairman of the country’s foremost humanitarian organization, said there would be not letup even after the Philippines is now out of harm’s way.

As of 7 a.m., Tuesday, PRC provided 8,394 individuals with hot meals and rendered psycho-social support to 1,687 persons. Biscuits were handed out to 3,726 individuals and bottled water to 89 individuals.

Non-food items such as blankets were distributed to 113 families, thermal blankets to 85 individuals, plastic mats to 100 families, clothing to 500 individuals, and hygiene kits to 13 families.

PRC also distributed 10,000 liters of water and promoted good personal hygiene practices to 936 individuals. In Pangasinan, 2,000 pieces of Doxycycline, an antibiotic for use as prophylaxis against leptospirosis, were also distributed.

PRC staff and volunteers rescued 43 individuals in Pangasinan and gave first aid to 11 persons (four in Quezon, two in Isabela, and 5 in La Union). The blood pressure of 95 persons in Quezon and Guimaras were checked and 19 individuals were attended to by PRC’s Welfare Desk.

At one point, PRC came to rescue the rescuers, literally. On the way to their mission last Saturday, the PRC rescue team led by Don Orje encountered a road mishap in Gonzaga, Cagayan. An electric post accidentally fell on top of an ambulance on call. The PRC team pulled out the two-man crew onboard—a severely injured female doctor and male driver—from the wreck and transported them to the nearest hospital.

Gordon said PRC’s humanitarian assistance will continue until the people are able to get back on their feet.

A third PRC humanitarian caravan is now in Benguet province to distribute water at the Itogon Training Center and assess five barangays in Baguio City and Itogon.

PRC Olongapo Chapter, with the support of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), prepared a Land Cruiser, one water tanker, a fire truck, and a pick-up truck for the conduct of rescue, clearing and flushing operations

All these activities were made possible by generous donors. If you want to be one, please deposit your donation to:

PRC’s BDO Banco de Oro (Port Area) savings account (swift code: BNORPHMM): 00-453-0190938 (peso deposit) and 10-453-0039482 (dollar deposit)

Metrobank (Port Area) (swift code: MBTCPHMM): 151-7-15152434-2 (peso deposit) and 151-2-15100218-2 (dollar deposit).

For donations in cash or kind, call Shervi Corpuz at (02) 790-2413 or (63 917) 834-8378, and Rizza Genil at (02) 790-2410, or email emergencyappeal@redcross.org.ph.