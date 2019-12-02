NHA turns over over 6K housing units to ‘Yolanda’ victims

By Lilibeth A. French

Published on December 2, 2019

ILOILO CITY, Dec. 2 (PIA6) - - A total of 6,793 housing units were turned over by the National Housing Authority to typhoon Yolanda affected families in Panay Island on Friday, November 29.

The event was highlighted by the ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and Deed of Donation and Acceptance (DODA) of the Yolanda Permanent Housing Projects in Sea Garden Resort in Leganes town.

The housing project, located in nine sites in the three provinces of Panay Island, costs P1,969,970,000 and each unit costs P290,000.

NHA Iloilo/Guimaras District Office Manager Ma. Luz Ysatam said seven of the project sites are located in the municipalities of Anilao, Dumangas, Banate and Ajuy, all in Iloilo, and the remaining two are in Barbaza, Antique and Panay, Capiz.

Ysatam said more housing units are expected to be completed and turned over in Iloilo and Guimaras before the year ends.

Earlier this month, NHA also awarded 5,439 permanent housing units to "Yolanda" victims coming from project sites in Carles in Iloilo, Brgy. Timpas in Panitan, Capiz, and Barangay Guinticgan in Carles, Iloilo.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who is also the Chairperson for the Inter-Agency Task Force Yolanda, together with the counterpart local chief executives, signed the MOA and DODA for these housing units last November 19.

He said 63 percent of the total housing target of 90,148 in Panay Island have been completed as of September 30, 2019; the remaining housing units are targeted to be fully completed by 2020. (JBG/laf/PIA6-Iloilo