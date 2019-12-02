02 Dec 2019

NHA turns over over 6K housing units to ‘Yolanda’ victims

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 02 Dec 2019 View Original

By Lilibeth A. French
Published on December 2, 2019

ILOILO CITY, Dec. 2 (PIA6) - - A total of 6,793 housing units were turned over by the National Housing Authority to typhoon Yolanda affected families in Panay Island on Friday, November 29.

The event was highlighted by the ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and Deed of Donation and Acceptance (DODA) of the Yolanda Permanent Housing Projects in Sea Garden Resort in Leganes town.

The housing project, located in nine sites in the three provinces of Panay Island, costs P1,969,970,000 and each unit costs P290,000.

NHA Iloilo/Guimaras District Office Manager Ma. Luz Ysatam said seven of the project sites are located in the municipalities of Anilao, Dumangas, Banate and Ajuy, all in Iloilo, and the remaining two are in Barbaza, Antique and Panay, Capiz.

Ysatam said more housing units are expected to be completed and turned over in Iloilo and Guimaras before the year ends.

Earlier this month, NHA also awarded 5,439 permanent housing units to "Yolanda" victims coming from project sites in Carles in Iloilo, Brgy. Timpas in Panitan, Capiz, and Barangay Guinticgan in Carles, Iloilo.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who is also the Chairperson for the Inter-Agency Task Force Yolanda, together with the counterpart local chief executives, signed the MOA and DODA for these housing units last November 19.

He said 63 percent of the total housing target of 90,148 in Panay Island have been completed as of September 30, 2019; the remaining housing units are targeted to be fully completed by 2020. (JBG/laf/PIA6-Iloilo

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.