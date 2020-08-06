NHA turns over 1,419 housing units to LGU Ormoc for victims of Typhoon Yolanda

By Olive P. Tiu

TACLOBAN CITY, Aug 5 (PIA) -- The National Housing Authority in Region 8 (NHA-8) is set to conduct a virtual turnover of Physically Completed Yolanda Permanent Housing Projects in Ormoc City on August 6, 2020.

Ms. Marilyn Lauzon, District Manager Leyte 4,5/Southern Leyte of NHA, in an interview at the Suruswerte Ha PIA hosted by Director Olive Tiu, said that the completed housing projects are Bagong Pag-Asa Subdivision Phases 1 and 2 located at Barangay Margen, Ormoc City.

Lauzon added that Bagong Pag-Asa Subdivision Phase 1, has 1,000 units while for Phase 2, there are 419 units.

The turnover to the LGU of the completed Bagong Pag-Asa Subdivision Phases 1 and 2, is pursuant to NHA guidelines that completed projects shall be turned over to the LGU by executing a Deed of Donation and Acceptance (DODA).

The event will be attended virtually from Manila by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles who also serves as Chairman of Task Force Yolanda or the Inter-agency Task Force for the Unified Implementation and Monitoring of Rehabilitation and Recovery Projects and Programs in the Yolanda-affected Areas.

Mayor Richard Gomez, Congresswoman Lucy Torres-Gomez and the National Housing Authority Regional Officials will be at the Conference Room of the Office of the Mayor in Ormoc City.

Lauzon said this is the first of the series of virtual turnover activities of completed housing units for the Typhoon Yolanda victims in Eastern Visayas.

Engr. Jong Gempeson, Team Head for Tacloban Yolanda Project who was also guest at Suruswerte Ha PIA, said that on August 25, NHA will turn-over to the City Government of Tacloban completed permanent units at five villages, namely North Hill Arbours Phases 1 and 2; St. Francis Village Phases 1 and 2; and Guadalupe Heights Phase 3.

Gempesson disclosed that the allocation for Tacloban City totals to 14,433 housing units for Yolanda victims. He said that the list of corresponding beneficiaries is provided by LGU Tacloban.

On August 27, another turnover is tentatively scheduled in Baybay City and Biliran.

NHA is keeping up its pace and fast tracking the construction of all housing projects for Yolanda survivors in four provinces of the region that were devastated by the super typhoon in November 8, 2013. (PIA-8)