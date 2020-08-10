NHA gears up soil erosion mitigation project

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio Published on August 9, 2020

MARAWI CITY, Aug. 7 (PIA) -- The National Housing Authority (NHA) has intensified its efforts to construct a gabion and grouted riprap in Barangay Mipantao Gadongan of this city as a mitigation measure for soil erosion.

Mipantao Gadongan is the second site where 1,000 permanent shelters will be constructed by NHA and 50 housing units from its partner United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

NHA - Marawi Project Management Office Engr. Clemente Dayot said the said mitigation is needed since there are already structures constructed in the area.

“That is a mitigating measure para sa side sa contractor kasi kailangan imitigate ang [for the side of the contractor since it is needed to mitigate the] soil erosion kasi may structures na tayo sa taas [because we already have structures there] like road and drainage,” said Dayot.

Dayot also shared that the gabion measures approximately 300 meters and has a grouted riprap which is a rock slope-protection for the embankment.

“Pag-uulan masaturate ang lupa ng tubig kaya kailangan na imitigate natin yan. Gabion ang foundation niyan, pataas grouted riprap na,” he added.

[When it rains, the land gets saturated by water thus there is a need to mitigate it. Gabion will be constructed as its foundation, and grouted riprap as its slope.]

Dayot also called for the understanding and cooperation of the internally displaced persons as they continue to pursue the implementation of their projects.

“Panawagan namin sa IDPs na be patient. Magka-isa tayo kasi yung trabaho namin sa NHA, hindi basta-basta kasi everyday may mga hamon at problema na dumadating. Sana magpatuloy itong proyekto dahil para naman ito sa social development ninyo,” he said.

[We encourage the IDPs to be patient. We should unite because we also face challenges as we work as NHA. We hope this project will continue because this is also for your social development.]

Being a member-agency of Task Force Bangon Marawi’s Subcommittee on Housing, NHA is committed to promote sustainable development as its tasks include house construction, land acquisition, and land development.

NHA has acquired 39 hectares of land for the construction of permanent shelters in Barangays Kilala and Mipantao Gadongan. These housing units will be turned-over to IDPs who will be resettled from the 3-meter and 20-meter easements of Lake Lanao and Agus River of the most affected area of the city. (LELA/PIA ICIC)