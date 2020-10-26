NHA completes 3,052 transitory shelters in Marawi, 2,302 already occupied

By Apipa P. Bagumbaran

ILIGAN CITY, Oct. 24 (PIA) - The National Housing Authority said it has built 3,052 of the 4,852 transitory shelters it planned to provide to internally displaced families of Marawi.

NHA Assistant General Manager Vic Balba said in a Virtual Presser spearheaded by the Presidential Communications Operations Office through the Office of the Global Media and Public Affairs and Philippine Information Agency that 2,302 of the transitory shelters have already been occupied while 750 are ready for occupancy.

"The remaining units are in the different stages of construction and we have committed that this be completed by the end of this year," he further said.

These shelters are located in Sagonsongan, Boganga, Dulay, and Rorogagus.

Among the occupants of the transitory shelters in Rorogagus is Jaslia Abbas who expressed her gratitude to NHA and Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM). "Kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa walang sawang tulong ng TFBM at NHA na sa madaling panahon ay nailipat nila kami rito sa magandang shelter at safety kami rito. Malaking pasasalamat namin na hindi sila nagsasawa sa pagtulong sa amin," she said.

(We are grateful for the help of TFBM and NHA who transferred us to a good shelter. We are safe here. We are very thankful that they never get tired of helping us.)

Meanwhile, NHA gave an assurance that they are on track with regards to the construction of the road network and that the project will be completed by end of 2021.

"Right now, the construction of the primary roads are ongoing and also simultaneous with that, the clearing of the right of way is also ongoing,"Balba added.

TFBM chairperson Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario is confident that NHA can complete the project according to its target timeline.

"They can do it because they are now doubling their efforts and they have employed five contractors to do the job of road construction," Del Rosario said. (APB/PIA-ICIC)