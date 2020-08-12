NHA-8 provides housing needs for former rebels, disaster victims and uniformed men in EV

By Gemma T. Tabao

TACLOABN CITY, August 11 (PIA) -- The National Housing Authority (NHA), as mandated, has assisted the housing needs of the former rebels, disaster victims and men in uniform in the Eastern Visayas region.

This was learned from NHA District Manager Marilyn Lauzon, during the Suruswerte ha PIA radio program hosted by Regional Director Olive Tiu of the Philippine Information Agency 8.

“With the government’s program to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC), we are set to provide housing units for some rebel returnees, particularly in San Isidro, Leyte, the first of a kind project in coordination with the Provincial Government of Leyte,” Manager Lauzon said.

“In this project, Leyte Province has the lot in San Isidro, Leyte which was donated to the former rebels through the ECLIP program. Said LGU shall be responsible for the construction of the housing units, however, funds will come from the NHA. The request is already at the national level, for the 489 housing units at 450,000 per unit,” Lauzon added.

Lauzon also said the housing units will be constructed at the Peace and Prosperity Village at Daja Dako in San Isidro, Leyte, which is expected to become a new community of the former rebels and farmers who do not have houses yet.

Per NHA, there were also other areas that sought the help of NHA like in Samar, where orientation has already been conducted to those who returned to the folds of the law, and have signified their intention to join the “Balik Pamilya” program.

“We have three housing options for our former rebels. First is for them to avail of the AFP-PNP Housing Project. Another one is for those who have existing houses but do not own the lot, so the government will buy the lot and construct the house of which cost also amounts to P450,000. The last option is house repair for those who already have the house and lot,” Lauzon added.

During the Suruswerte program, Lauzon also informed about their housing program for the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. Relative to this, housing units are being offered to the families of men in uniform who were slain and wounded in action.

For the Emergency Housing Assistance Program, the NHA official mentioned some housing projects for the victims of natural and man-made calamities, like the Pope Francis Village of which beneficiaries were Typhoon Yolanda victims

“In Ormoc City, we have also provided some 1,000 housing units, while 211 units were turned-over too, in Kananga, Leyte, the areas hit by the earthquake sometime in 2016,” Lauzon said.

Just recently, NHA has turned over through Deed of Donation and Deed of Acceptance, some 1,419 completed housing projects for Typhoon Yolanda survivors. This was known as Bagong Pag-asa Subdivision Phases 1 and 2 located in Barangay Margen in Ormoc City. The turn-over ceremony was virtually witnessed by no less than the Cabinet Secretary Carlo Nograles, who is the Chairman of the Inter-agency Task Force for the Unified Implementation and Monitoring of Rehabilitation and Recovery Projects and Programs in the Yolanda-affected Areas.

The office further disclosed that on August 25, they are set to turn-over to the City Government of Tacloban some five subdivisions namely: North Hill Arbours Phases 1 and 2, St. Francis Village Phase 1 and 2, and Guadalupe Heights Phase 3.

“Other virtual turnovers are tentatively scheduled also this August in Baybay, Leyte and Basey, Samar,” Lauzon said. (LDL/GTT/PIA-Leyte)