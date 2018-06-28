New heavy equipment to speed-up infra projects in ARMM

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur, June 27 (PIA)--To fast-track the implementation of projects and sustain infrastructure development in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), the region’s district engineering offices received additional new heavy equipment on June 27.

Three units of an excavator were turned over by the regional government to Lanao del Sur and Tawi-Tawi engineering offices. The remaining four units of a six-wheeler dump trucks and a unit of an amphibious excavator are also set to be delivered in the region's engineering district offices by the third week of July.

All of the equipment cost P58 million, sources said.

ARMM Governor Mujiv Hataman said the new heavy equipment will augment the workforce as the regional office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), pours new infrastructure investments in the region.

For Engr. Luzvimin Sani of Lanao del Sur’s first engineering district, the new equipment will help in the recovery and rehabilitation program for Marawi City and other towns in Lanao del Sur.

“The region’s DPWH-ARMM is now working to help on the timely completion of the development works in Marawi City (which suffered in) last year’s conflict,” Engr. Sani said.

In the second engineering district of Lanao del Sur, Engr. Abib Arumpac said this is the first time the district office received an excavator.

“This can help in the de-clogging of drainage and waterways since we experienced landslides in our areas,” Engr. Arumpac said, noting it can also prevent heavy damage to road networks.

With the number of infra projects in Tawi-Tawi, Engr. Tony Kamlani said the new equipment will help the province accomplish infrastructure projects on time.

The DPWH-ARMM will also grant new equipment to Maguindanao particularly in areas affected by flooding and to augment the dredging works in Rio Grande de Mindanao. Observers noted the masses of water hyacinths as the major cause of flooding in some areas in the province.

Loong said with more infrastructure projects, people in the region will have better access to tourism sites, will help boost the region’s economy as transport of goods and products will be cheaper, and will help uplift the peoples’ lives.

The ARMM has programmed this year a big number projects across the region.

To date, the Hataman administration has completed 1,468 kilometers of roads, 84 bridges, 188 water supply systems, 28 flood control structures, 55 drainage systems, 75 seaports, and 49 shore protection and other infra projects. (BPI-ARMM/PIA10)