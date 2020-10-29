STUDY OVERVIEW

The Harvard Humanitarian Initiative (HHI) partnered with Root Change to conduct a network analysis of actors working to support disaster preparedness and resilience in the Philippines.

The study design is modeled after a summative phase external evaluation that HHI conducted in 2016-2017 on the START Network's Disasters and Emergency Preparedness Program (DEPP).1 Network analysis techniques applied in this evaluation have been adapted from the DEPP work to analyze the disaster resilience network in coastal Bangladesh under the Resilient Communities Program.

In this report, we present the network analysis and methods used. We also detail findings and recommendations for HHI and other in-country partners about how these results can inform programs to strengthen disaster resilience and climate change in the Philippines.

STUDY PURPOSE

The purpose of this network analysis research had two goals:

1) To understand the relationships among actors supporting disaster preparedness and resilience work in the Philippines; and

2) To develop a representation of the disaster preparedness and resilience system in the Philippines through a depiction of the structure and characteristics of the relationships among the actors that make up the system.

HHI worked with Root Change to develop an analysis plan to inform these research goals.

STUDY SCOPE

In the Philippines, management of disaster risk reduction is governed by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Its responsibilities are replicated at the series of hierarchy of administrative levels, from the regions, provinces, municipalities or cities, and barangays. The NDRRMC is composed of national government agencies and offices. Humanitarian actors engage with NDRRMC members across various levels in the implementation of their disaster-related activities.

Recruitment of participants for this study target humanitarian actors as well as members of NDRRMC across levels, which include among others, agencies working on social welfare, health, environment, climate change, education, agriculture, planning and development, civil defense, safety and security, local government, business, and finance.

The recruitment of participants was also based on NDRRMC’s areas of DRRM implementation such as a) disaster prevention and mitigation; b) disaster preparedness; c) disaster response; and d) disaster rehabilitation and recovery.

In order to capture the involvement of communities as locus of resilience, local government units (LGUs) were also recruited for participation.

Not included in the survey are other sectoral organizations like those involved in human rights, peacebuilding, management-related NGOs among others.

DATA COLLECTION

Criterion sampling was used to select organizations organizations engaged in disaster preparedness and resilience work in the Philippines. We also included national, provincial, city and municipal agencies of and offices of the NDRRMC. The survey period took place between 2017 to 2019.

Surveys were collected either online, using KoboToolBox, or in person. In person interviews allowed for the identification of additional participants not identified through criterion sampling.

Invitations to participate in the survey were extended through social media and directly through our team members' presentations in INGO and NGO consortia meetings and in various disaster conferences and workshops in Manila.

In 2019, survey was administered face-to-face by the HHI Philippines team, acting as enumerators.

The enumerators filled out printed hard copy versions of the questionnaires. In some instances, when the respondents could not immediately accommodate the enumerators, the printed questionnaires were left in the respondents’ offices to be filled out at their convenience then retrieved by the enumerators at a pre-arranged later date. Face-to-face surveys were conducted in Tagalog and community guides were brought in to translate into other local languages when needed.

It is important to note that during courtesy visits especially for LGUs, endorsement or approval letter coming from the local chief executive, (Mayor for cities or municipalities and Governor for province) would have to be shown to the respective offices working on DRRM, health, social welfare, environment, and agriculture among others.

This process of conducting courtesy visits, meetings, short presentations was repeated in each of the regions we worked in. Once back from fieldwork, the gathered data was encoded into the online Kobo Toolbox format by the enumerators and uploaded for submission.