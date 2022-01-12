Negros Occidental Typhoon Rai (Odette) Assessment Report

(excerpt)

3. Rapid Multi-Sectoral Assessment

Executive Summary

ADRA's team was immediately deployed to conduct a Rapid Multi-Sectoral Assessment on the impacts of TY Odette in the Province of Negros Occidental. The objective was to gather information about the effects of the typhoon by focusing on the urgent and most preferred humanitarian aid to the affected population.

Selection of area of assessment: Areas that were assessed were selected by the team depending on three factors 1) these areas were assigned and in coordination with the HCT, 2) these areas were badly affected by Typhoon Odette, and most importantly, 3) areas that had limited presence of humanitarian actors.

Methodology of assessment:

Key informant interview with local government units (CLGU/MLGU/BLGUs)

Informal interviews with household affected family members

Focus group discussions with women, children, farmers, fisherfolks, and older persons

Secondary data collection

Transect walk

The methodologies employed include household survey (HS), key-informant interview (KII), and focus-group discussion on the vulnerable groups (FGD). The process was combined qualitative-quantitative, emphasizing the critical humanitarian needs of the affected population.

The assessment team used the Washington Group of Questions2 for household surveys and focus group discussions with women, children, older persons, farmers, and fisherfolks.

The ADRA assessment team and volunteers from the Adventist Community Service through the Negros Occidental Conference conducted RMSA to the Southern part of Negros Occidental. This assessment includes 4 Municipalities: Candoni, Cauayan, Ilog, and the City of Sipalay. The assessment team also conducted a KII with the key LGU officers in Isabela.

Overall Impact on the Province of Negros Occidental

Affected Population:

Two hundred eighty-eight thousand seven hundred thirty-two families and 1,144,077 individuals were affected in 408 barangays in Negros Occidental. 288,732 families and 1,144,077 individuals take temporary shelter inside 586 evacuation centers. As of January 3, 2021, 146 families and 461 individuals remain inside four evacuation centers.

Casualties:

A total of 49 deaths, 208 injuries, and eight missing were reported in the province of Negros Occidental

Lifelines:

No reported damages to dams, all national roads are passable in the area of Negros Occidental, Power Supply from twenty-two (22) LGUs in Negros Occidental were partially restored, and power supplies of eight LGUs are fully restored. Communications are restored in all LGUs

Damaged Houses:

A total of 270,577 damaged houses (68,816 totally/201,761 partially) and ₱229,195,000.00 estimated cost of damage were reported in Negros Occidental.

Damages to Infrastructure:

A total of 2,384,323,000.00 worth of damage to infrastructures was incurred in Negros Occidental.

Damage to Agriculture:

A total of 5,765,132,840.46 billion worth of damage to agriculture was incurred in Negros Occidental.

Visayas Region has experienced devastating typhoons, heavy rains, flooding, and landslides. The Province of Negros occidental has its share of tragedy in terms of casualties, displaced communities, and damages to livelihood, properties, and other major infrastructures. Residents and smallmedium-sized businesses have been affected by the adverse impacts on the local economy and suffered from arduous and slow progress in recovery and rehabilitation.

Among the regions/provinces affected by the impacts of Odette, the area of Negros Occidental has less presence of humanitarian agency and also with less immediate capacities or resources to respond. In the same way, coastal towns in the Negros Occidental are not only vulnerable due to climate change-related impacts but are also considered geographically isolated and depressed areas (GIDAs).

ADRA Philippines is the only humanitarian agency to conduct a multisectoral assessment and deliver urgent life-saving responses in Himamaylan and Cauayan.

The conduct of this RMSA will help ADRA Philippines to objectively address the ongoing humanitarian needs of the affected populations in the province of Negros Occidental and develop appropriate responses and deliver the life-saving intervention and most urgent needs of the affected people.

The conduct of FGD in the vulnerable sectors of women, children, older persons and persons with disabilities, and farmers and fisherfolk will help ADRA design an inclusive approach to its intervention.

Objectives:

The Rapid multi-sectoral assessment seeks to: