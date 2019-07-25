25 Jul 2019

NegOcc on heightened dengue alert

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 24 Jul 2019 View Original

By Easter Anne Doza

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, July 24 (PIA) – In the wake of the dengue outbreak declaration in almost all of the other provinces in Western Visayas, Negros Occidental is placed on “heightened dengue alert.”

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson issued Executive Order 19-19, series of 2019, placing Negros Occidental on heightened dengue alert with the increase in the number of dengue cases and deaths in the province.

Provincial health authorities have observed continuing rise in the number of dengue fever cases with 3,308 cases reported, topped by Kabankalan City with 394, followed by San Carlos with 390.

Dengue deaths reached 23 as of July 6, earlier this month where there are only 26 recorded deaths compared to the same period last year.

Among the cities and towns, Cadiz City has the highest number of deaths with four as well as Bacolod City with same number.

Lacson, as provided in the EO, espoused for the reintroduction of the enhanced 4S strategy - Search and Destroy; Seek early consultation; Self-protection; and Say YES to fogging only in hotspot areas where there increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks. (LTP/EAD-PIA6 Negros Occidental)

