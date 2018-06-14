NDRRMC Update Weather Advisory No. 03 for Southwest Monsoon (HABAGAT) 13 June 2018 11:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW:

Moonson rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region. Cordillera Administrative Region. Batanes. Babuyan Group of Islands, Zambales. Bataan. Cavite and Batangas. Residents living in low lying areas and near mountainous slopes of the aforementioned areas are alerted against possible flash floods and landslides. Meanwhile, scattered light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over the Provinces of Mindoro. Marinduque and Romblon and the rest of Cagayan valley. Central Luzon and CALABARZON.

The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to continue monitoring for updates about this weather system which will be incorporated in the Public Weather Forecasts at 4:00 PM today and 4:00 AM tomorrow, and on the next weather advisory will be issued at 11:00 AM tomorrow.