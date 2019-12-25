NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No.03 re Preparedness Measures for Typhoon "URSULA" as of 25 December 2019, 06:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

"URSULA" MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AND IS NOW OFF THE COAST OF MAGSAYSAY, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO.

On 25 December 2019, 4:00 PM, the eye of Typhoon "URSULA" was located based on all available data including Busuanga Doppler Rader at 15 km South Southwest of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro (12.3°N, 121.0 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 195 kph and moving West Northwest at 20 kph

The eyewall of Typhoon "URSULA" is bringing very destructive winds and intense rainfall over southern portion of Mindoro provinces. The Calamian Islands will be affected by the eyewall in the coming hours. In case of the passage of the eye in some of the aforementioned areas, calm conditions will be experienced. However, as soon as the eye moves out of the area, violent conditions associated with the eyewall will resume.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) are now lifted over Metro Manila, Rizai, Camarines Norte, Camarins Sur, Albay, Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands, Cagayancillo Island, northern Negros Occidental, lloilo, and Guimaras.