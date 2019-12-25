NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No.02 re Preparedness Measures for Typhoon "URSULA" as of 25 December 2019, 06:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

25 December 2019

"URSULA" SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES AND IS NOW OVER THE JINTOTOLO CHANNEL NORTH OF ILOILO.

On 4:00 AM, 25 December 2019, the eye of Typhoon "URSULA" was located based on all available data including Iloilo Doppler Radar at 40 km East Northeast of Roxas City, Capiz (11.7°N, 123.1 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 195 kph and moving West Northwest at 25 kph

The eyewall of Typhoon "URSULA" is bringing very destructive winds and intense rainfall over southern Masbate, Capiz and northeastern Iloilo. Romblon, Aklan and northern Antique will be affected by the eyewall in the coming hours. The passage of the eye in some of the aforementioned areas will bring calm conditions. However, as soon as the eye moves out of the area, violent conditions will resume as the other areas of the eyewall passes over.

It is expected that until tonight, occasional to frequent heavy with intermittent intense rains over Masbate, extreme northern Cebu, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Romblon, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, and Mindoro Provinces. Light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rainshowers over Bicol Region, rest of Visayas, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Aurora and the northern portion of mainland Palawan.