NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 79 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 19 February 2020, 8:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

19 February 2020, 8:00 AM

Activity in the Main Crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 50 to 100 meters high before drifting southwest. ulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was below instrumental detection due to weak plume activity. The Taal Volcano Network recorded thirty (30) volcanic earthquakes that are associated to rock fracturing procaesses beneath and around the edifice.

Alert Level 2 is maintained over Taal Volcano. DOST-PHIVOLCS reminds the public that at Alert Level 2, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI) and along its coast. DOST-PHIVOLCS recommends that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone, must be strictly prohibited. Local government units are advised to additionally assess previously evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest. People are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes. Communities beside active river channels particularly where ash from the main eruption phase has been thickly deposited should increase vigilance when there is heavy and prolonged rainfall since the ash can be washed away and form lahars along the channels. Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircrafts. DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders.

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)