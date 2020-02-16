NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 77 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 16 February 2020, 6:00 AM

I. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population

A total 151,386 families / 584,236 persons (previous report: 151,345 families / 566,057 persons) were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

Of which, a total of 1,813 families / 6,666 persons (previous report: 2,340 families / 8,873 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 40 evacuation centers (previous report: 59 evacuation centers) while 52,641 families I 194,806 persons (previous report: 53,826 families / 198,574 persons) are served outside ECs.