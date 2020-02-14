NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 75 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 14 February 2020, 6:00 AM
I. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total 151,242 families / 565,715 persons (previous report: 151,008 families / 965,005 persons) were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.
Of which, a total of 3,002 families / 11,013 persons (previous report: 4,263 families / 15,295 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 76 evacuation centers (previous report: 105 evacuation centers) while 53,826 families / 198,574 persons (previous report: 53,919 families / 199,247 persons) are served outside ECs.