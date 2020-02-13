NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 74 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 13 February 2020, 6:00 AM

I. EFFECTS

A. Volcanic Earthquake

The Taal Volcano Network (TVN) plotted a total of 2,484 volcanic earthquakes as of 13 February 2020, 6:00 AM.

Source: DOST-PH1VOLCS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

• A total 151,008 families 1565,005 persons (previous report: 133,084 families / 499,929 persons) were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

• Of which, a total of 4,263 families / 15,295 persons (previous report: 4,422 families / 15,920 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 105 evacuation centers (previous report: 107 evacuation centers) while 53,919 families / 199,247 persons (previous report: 54,100 families / 198,115 persons) are served outside ECs.