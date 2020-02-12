NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 73 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 12 February 2020, 6:00 AM

I. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total 133,084 families / 499,929 persons (previous report: 134,340 families / 005,087 persons) were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

Of which, a total of 4,422 families / 15,920 persons (previous report: 4,778 families / 17,088 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 107 evacuation centers (previous report: 110 evacuation centers) while 54,100 families / 198,115 persons (previous report: 57,063 families / 211,729 persons) are served outside ECs.