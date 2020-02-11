NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 72 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 11 February 2020, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

The Taal Volcano Network (TVN) plotted a total of 2,385 volcanic earthquakes as of 10 February 2020, 1:24 PM.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

ll. EFFECTS A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total 134,340 families / 505,087 persons (previous report: 134,520 families / 004,709 persons) were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

Of which, a total of 4,778 families / 17,088 persons (previous report: 6,857 families / 24,153 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 110 evacuation centers (previous report: 135 evacuation centers) while 57,063 families / 211,729 persons (previous report: 56,625 families / 211,045 persons) are served outside ECs.