07 Feb 2020

NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 67 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 07 February 2020, 6:00 PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 07 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.74 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

The Taal Volcano Network (TVN) plotted a total of 2,218 volcanic earthquakes as of 07 February 2020, 1:32 PM.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

• A total 133,696 families / 501,908 persons were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

• Of which, a total of 6,206 families / 21,732 persons are taking temporary shelter in 128 evacuation centers while 58,785 families / 220,741 persons are served outside ECs.

• The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Batangas City, Bauan, Calaca, Calatagan, lbaan, Lian, Lipa City, Lobo, Malvar, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Jose, San Luis, San Pascual, Santa Teresita, Sto. Tomas, Taysan, and Tuy in Batangas; Alfonso, Amadeo, Bacoor, Carmona, Dasnnarinas, General Emilio Aguinaldo, General Trias, lndang, Maragondon, Mendez (Mendez-Nunez), Naic, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Ternate in Cavite; Alaminos, Bay, Cabuyao, City of Calamba, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Los Banos, Magdalena, Majayjay, Nagcarlan, Pakil, Pila, San Pablo City, Santa Cruz, and City of Sta. Rosa, and Siniloan in Laguna; Candelaria, Dolores, Gumaca, Infanta, Pagbilao, Pitogo, Real, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, and Tiaong in Quezon; Angono, City of Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililla, Rodriguez (Montalban), Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa in Rizal; and Caloocan, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Taguig, Quezon City, San Juan, and Valenzuela in NCR hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.

Sources. DSWD DROM1C Report No. 39on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as 06 February 2020, 6:00 PM and OCD CALABARZON Note Change in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification.

