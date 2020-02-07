NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 66 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 07 February 2020, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

The Taal Volcano Network (TVN) plotted a total of 2,172 volcanic earthquakes as of 06 February 2020, 7:32 PM.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

• A total 133,696 families / 501,908 persons (previous report: 133,407 families / 501,022 persons) were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

• Of which, a total of 6,206 families / 21,732 persons (previous report: 6,299 families 122,152 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 128 evacuation centers (previous report: 127 evacuation centers) while 58,785 families / 220,741 persons (previous report: 58,638 families 1220,304 persons) are served outside ECs.

• The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Batangas City, Bauan, Calaca, Calatagan, lbaan, Lian, Lipa City, Lobo, Malvar, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Jose, San Luis, San Pascual, Santa Teresita, Sto. Tomas, Taysan, and Tuy in Batangas; Alfonso, Amadeo, Bacoor, Carmona, Dasnnarinas, General Emilio Aguinaldo, General Trias, lndang, Maragondon, Mendez (Mendez-Nunez), Naic, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Ternate in Cavite; Alaminos, Bay, Cabuyao, City of Calamba, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Los Banos, Magdalena, Majayjay, Nagcarlan, Pakil, Pila, San Pablo City, Santa Cruz, and City of Sta. Rosa, and Siniloan in Laguna; Candelaria, Dolores, Gumaca, Infanta, Pagbilao, Pitogo, Real, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, and Tiaong in Quezon; Angono, City of Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililla, Rodriguez (Montalban), Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa in Rizal; and Caloocan, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Taguig, Quezon City, San Juan, and Valenzuela in NCR hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.

Sources. DSWD DROM1C Report No. 39on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as 0106 February 2020, 6:00 PM and OCD CALABARZON Note Change in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification.