NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 65 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 06 February 2020, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

The Taal Volcano Network (TVN) plotted a total of 2,132 volcanic earthquakes as of 06 February 2020, 1:39 AM.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS II.

EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

• A total 133,407 families / 501,022 persons (previous report: 129,171 families / 483,389 persons) were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

• Of which, a total of 6,299 families / 22,152 persons (previous report: 5,953 families / 20,927 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 127 evacuation centers (previous report: 129) while 58,638 families / 220,304 persons (previous report: 55,036 families 1204,912 persons) are served outside ECs.

• The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Batangas City, Bauan, Calaca, Calatagan, lbaan, Lian, Lipa City, Lobo, Malvar, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Jose, San Luis, San Pascual, Santa Teresita, Sto. Tomas, Taysan, and Tuy in Batangas; Alfonso, Amadeo, Bacoor, Carmona, Dasmarinas, General Emilio Aguinaldo, General Trias, Indang, Maragondon, Mendez (Mendez-Nuriez), Naic, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Ternate in Cavite; Alaminos, Bay, Cabuyao, City of Calamba, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Los Banos, Magdalena, Majayjay, Nagcarlan, Pakil, Pila, San Pablo City, Santa Cruz, and City of Sta. Rosa, and Siniloan in Laguna; Candelaria, Dolores, Gumaca, Infanta, Pagbilao, Pitogo, Real, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, and Tiaong in Quezon; Angono, City of Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililla, Rodriguez (Montalban), Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa in Rizal; and Caloocan, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Taguig, Quezon City, San Juan, and Valenzuela in NCR hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.

Sources. DSWD DROMIC Report No. 38 on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 05 February 2020, 6:00 PM and OCD CALABARZON Note: Change in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification.