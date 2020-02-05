NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 63 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 05 February 2020, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

The Taal Volcano Network (TVN) plotted a total of 2,070 volcanic earthquakes as of 05 February 2020, 1:58 AM.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population

A total 129,171 families / 483,389 persons were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

Of which, a total of 5,953 families / 20,927 persons are taking temporary shelter in 129 evacuation centers while 55,036 families / 204,912 persons are served outside ECs.

The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Batangas City, Bauan, Calaca, Calatagan, Ibaan, Lian, Lipa City, Lobo, Malvar, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Jose, San Luis, San Pascual, Santa Teresita, Sto. Tomas, Taysan, and Tuy in Batangas; Alfonso, Amadeo, Bacoor, Carmona, Dasmarifhas, General Emilio Aguinaldo, General Trias, Indang, Maragondon, Mendez (Mendez-Nufez), Naic, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Ternate in Cavite; Alaminos, Bay, Cabuyao, City of Calamba, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Los Banos, Magdalena, Majayjay, Nagcarlan, Pakil, Pila, San Pablo City, Santa Cruz, and City of Sta. Rosa, and Siniloan in Laguna; Candelaria, Dolores, Gumaca,

Infanta, Pagbilao, Pitogo, Real, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, and Tiaong in Quezon; Angono, City of Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililla, Rodriguez (Montalban), Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa in Rizal; and Caloocan, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Taguig, Quezon City, San Juan, and Valenzuela in NCR hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.

Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 37 on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 04 February 2020, 6:00 PM and OCD CALABARZON

Note: Change in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification.

NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP