NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 57 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 02 February 2020, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

The Taal Volcano Network (TVN) plotted a total of 1,846 volcanic earthquakes as of 02 February 2020, 5:00 AM. Of these earthquakes, 177 registered at magnitudes 1.2 - 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I - V.

Il EFFECTS

A. Affected Population

A total 127,974 families / 478,876 persons were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

Of which, a total of 7,583 families / 26,588 persons are taking temporary shelter in 170 evacuation centers while 61,137 families / 226,222 persons are served outside ECs.

The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Balete, Batangas City, Bauan, Calaca, Calatagan, lbaan, Lian, Lipa City, Lobo, Malvar, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Jose, San Luis, San Pascual, Santa Teresita, Sto. Tomas, Taysan, and Tuy in Batangas; Alfonso, Amadeo, Bacoor, Carmona, Dasmarinas, General Emilio Aguinaldo, General Trias, Indang, Maragondon, Mendez (Mendez-Nunez), Naic, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Ternate in Cavite; Alaminos, Bay, Cabuyao, City of Calamba, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Los Banos, Magdalena, Majayjay, Nagcarlan, Pakil, Pila, San Pablo City, Santa Cruz, and City of Sta. Rosa, and Siniloan in Laguna; Candelaria, Dolores, Gumaca, Infanta, Pagbilao, Pitogo, Real, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, and Tiaong in Quezon; Angono, City of Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililla, Rodriguez (Montalban), Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa in Rizal; and Caloocan, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Taguig, Quezon City, San Juan, and Valenzuela in NCR hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.

Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 34 on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 01 February 2020, 6:00 PM and OCD CALABARZON

Note: Change in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification.