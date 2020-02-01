01 Feb 2020

NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 55 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 01 February 2020, 6:00 AM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 01 Feb 2020
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

The Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) plotted a total of 763 volcanic earthquakes as of 31 January 2020, 5:00 AM. 177 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 - 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I - V.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  • A total 126,952 families / 473,332 persons were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

  • Of which, a total of 10,848 families / 37,163 persons are taking temporary shelter in 248 evacuation centers while 61,391 families / 227,999 persons are served outside ECs.

  • The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Batangas City, Bauan, Calatagan, Ibaan, Lian, Lipa City, Lobo, Malvar, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Jose, San Luis, San Pascual, Santa Teresita, Sto. Tomas, Taysan, and Tuy in Batangas; Alfonso, Amadeo, Dasmarinas, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Indang, Maragondon, Mendez (Mendez-Nunez), Naic, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Ternate in Cavite; Cabuyao, City of Calamba, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Santa Cruz, and City of Sta. Rosa in Laguna; Candelaria, Dolores, Gumaca, Infanta, Pagbilao, Pitogo, San Antonio, Sariaya, and Tiaong in Quezon; Angono, City of Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililla, Rodriguez (Montalban), Taytay, and Teresa in Rizal; and Caloocan, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Taguig, Quezon City, San Juan and Valenzuela in NCR hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.

Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 33 on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 31 January 2020, 6:00 PM and OCD CALABARZON
Note: Change in figures are due to ongoing validation and veriication.

