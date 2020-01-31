NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 54 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 31 January 2020, 6:00 PM

Of which, a total of 10,848 families / 37,163 persons (previous report: 18,226 families / 63,574 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 248 evacuation centers (previous report: 415 ECs) while 61,391 families / 227,999 persons (previous report: 60,538 families / 225,389 persons) are served outside ECs.

The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Batangas City, Bauan, Calatagan, Ibaan, Lian, Lipa City, Lobo, Malvar, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Jose, San Luis, San Pascual, Santa Teresita, Sto. Tomas, Taysan, and Tuy in Batangas; Alfonso, Amadeo, Dasmarihas, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Indang, Maragondon, Mendez (Mendez-Nunez), Naic, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Ternate in Cavite; Cabuyao, City of Calamba, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Santa Cruz, and City of Sta. Rosa in Laguna; Candelaria, Dolores, Gumaca, Infanta, Pagbilao, Pitogo, San Antonio, Sariaya, and Tiaong in Quezon; Angono, City of Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililla, Rodriguez (Montalban), Taytay, and Teresa in Rizal; and Caloocan, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Taguig, Quezon City, San Juan and Valenzuela in NCR hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.