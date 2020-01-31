NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 53 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 31 January 2020, 6:00 AM

l. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

The Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) plotted a total of 763 volcanic earthquakes as of 31 January 2020, 5:00 AM. 177 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 — 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I — V.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total 125,614 families / 467,890 persons (previous report: 124,764 families / 464,728 persons) were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

Of which, a total of 18,226 families / 63,574 persons (previous report: 19,131 families / 66,989 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 395 evacuation centers (previous report: 415 ECs) while 60,270 families / 224,773 persons (previous report: 60,538 families / 225,389 persons) are served outside ECs.

The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Batangas City, Bauan, Calatagan, Ibaan, Lian, Lipa City, Lobo, Malvar, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Jose, San Luis, San Pascual, Santa Teresita, Sto. Tomas, Taysan, and Tuy in Batangas; Alfonso, Amadeo, Dasmarihas, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Indang, Maragondon, Mendez (Mendez-Nunez), Naic, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Ternate in Cavite; Cabuyao, City of Calamba, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Santa Cruz, and City of Sta. Rosa in Laguna; Candelaria, Dolores, Gumaca, Infanta, Pagbilao, Pitogo, San Antonio, Sariaya, and Tiaong in Quezon; Angono, City of Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililla, Rodriguez (Montalban), Taytay, and Teresa in Rizal; and Caloocan, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Taguig, Quezon City, San Juan and Valenzuela in NCR hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.

Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 32 on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 30 January 2020, 6:00 PM and OCD CALABARZON

Note: Change in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification.