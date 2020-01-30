NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 52 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 30 January 2020, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source: COST-PHIVOLCS

The Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) plotted a total of 763 volcanic earthquakes as of 30 January 2020, 6:00 AM. 177 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 — 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I — V.

B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (28 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 30 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Source: DOST-PAGASA NCR-PRSD

Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

If the eruption column remains at 5.0 km or below, the ash plumes may be drifted to the Municipalities east and southeast of Taal Volcano. However, if a major eruption occurs within the forecast period and the column exceeds 7.0 km, ash plumes may also be drifted over the southern parts of Laguna, Batangas, and Quezon.