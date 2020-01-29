NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 50 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 29 January 2020, 6:00 PM
1. SITUATION OVERVIEW
A. Volcanic Earthquake
Source. DOST-PHIVOLCS
The Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) plotted a total of 762 volcanic earthquakes as of 29 January 2020, 6:00 PM. 177 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 — 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I — V.
B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (28 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 30 January 2020, 5:00 PM)
Source. DOE T-PAGASA NCR-PRSDa
Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.