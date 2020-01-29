NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 49 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 29 January 2020, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

The Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) plotted a total of 760 volcanic earthquakes as of 29 January 2020, 5:00 AM. 177 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 — 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I — V.

B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (28 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 30 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Source: DOST-PAGASA NCR-PRSDa

Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

If the eruption column remains at 5.0 km or below, the ash plumes may be drifted to the Municipalities east and southeast of Taal Volcano. However, if a major eruption occurs within the forecast period and the column exceeds 7.0 km, ash plumes may also be drifted over the southern parts of Laguna, Batangas, and Quezon.

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population

A total 109,054 / 412,217 persons were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

Of which, a total of 35,574 families / 125,178 persons are taking temporary shelter in 497 evacuation centers while 47,561 / 180,509 persons are served outside ECs.

The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Batangas City, Bauan, Calatagan, lbaan, Lian, Lipa City, Lobo, Malvar, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Jose, San Juan, San Luis, San Pascual, Santa Teresita, Sto. Tomas, Taysan, and Tuy in Batangas; Alfonso, Amadeo, Dasmarifias, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Indang, Maragondon, Mendez (Mendez-Nufiez), Naic, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Ternate in Cavite: Alaminos, Bay, Cabuyao, City of Calamba, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Los Bafos, Magdalena, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Santa Cruz, and City of Sta. Rosa in Laguna; Candelaria, Dolores, Gumaca, Infanta, Pagbilao, Pitogo, San Antonio, Sariaya, and Tiaong in Quezon; and Caloocan, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Taguig, Quezon City, San Juan and Valenzuela in NCR hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.

Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 30 on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 28 January 2020, 6:00 PM and OCD CALABARZON

Note: Change in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification.

NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP