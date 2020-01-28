NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 48 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 28 January 2020, 6:00 PM
1. SITUATION OVERVIEW
A. Volcanic Earthquake
Source.' DOST-PHIVOLCS
The Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) plotted a total of 756 volcanic earthquakes as of 28 January 2020, 12:00 PM. 176 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 — 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I — V.
B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (28 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 30 January 2020, 5:00 PM)
Sourcg. DOSE-PAGASA NCR—PRSD
Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms