NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 48 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 28 January 2020, 6:00 PM

1. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source.' DOST-PHIVOLCS

The Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) plotted a total of 756 volcanic earthquakes as of 28 January 2020, 12:00 PM. 176 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 — 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I — V.

B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (28 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 30 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Sourcg. DOSE-PAGASA NCR—PRSD

Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms