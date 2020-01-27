27 Jan 2020

NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 46 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 27 January 2020, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 8:00 AM, Taal Volcano's status was lowered from Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) to Alert Level 3 (decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption). The volcano's condition has generally declined in the two weeks following the 12-13 January 2020 main eruptive phase.

From 5:00 AM to 4:00 PM, the Taal Volcano Network (TVN), which can record small earthquakes undetectable by PSN, 46 volcanic earthquakes including 1 tremor earthquake.

Since 8:00 AM, Taal Volcano exhibited wispy to weak emission of white steam plumes. Alert Level 3 is in effect over Taal Volcano.

Alert Level 3 means that there is a decreased tendency towards hazardous explosive eruption but should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased or that the threat of a hazardous eruption has disappeared. Should an uptrend or pronounced change in monitored parameters forewarn a potential hazardous explosive eruption, the Alert Level may be raised back to Alert Level 4. People residing within areas at high risk to base surges who have returned after the Alert Level was stepped down must thus be prepared for a quick and organized evacuation at such time. Conversely, should there be a persistent downtrend in monitored parameters after a sufficient observation period, the Alert Level will be further lowered to Alert Level 2.

DOST-PHIVOLCS reminds the public that at Alert Level 3, sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can occur and threaten areas within TVI and nearby lakeshores. DOSTPHIVOLCS recommends that entry into TVI, Taal's Permanent Danger Zone, as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of TVI within a seven (7) kilometer-radius from the Main Crater must be strictly prohibited. Local government units are advised to assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest. People are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes. Communities beside active river channels should increase vigilance when there is heavy and prolonged rainfall since the ash can be washed away and form lahars along the channels. Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragents from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft. PHIVOLCS-DOST is closely monitoring Taal Volcano's activity and any news significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders.

