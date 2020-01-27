NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 45 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 27 January 2020, 6:00 AM
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
A. Volcanic Earthquake
Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS
The Philippines Seismic Network (PSN) plotted a total of 752 volcanic earthquakes as of 27 January 2020, 6:00AM. 176 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 - 4.1 and were felt at intensities I - V.
B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (26 January 2020, 5:00PM - 28 January 2020, 5:00PM)
Source: DOST-PAGASA NCR-PRSD
Batangas, Cavite and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated showers or thunderstorms. If the eruption column remains at 5.0 km or below, the ash plumes may be drifted to the Municipalities East and South of Taal Volcano. However, if a major eruption occurs within the forecast period and the column exceeds 7km, ash plumes may also drift over the western parts of Laguna and some parts of Quezon.