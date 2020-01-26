NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 43 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 26 January 2020, 6:00 AM
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
A. Volcanic Earthquake
Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS
The Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) plotted a total of 747 volcanic earthquakes as of 26 January 2020, 5:00 AM. 176 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 - 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I - V.
B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (24 January 2020, 5:00 PM - 26 January 2020, 5:00 PM)
Source: DOST-PAGASA NCR-PRSD
Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.